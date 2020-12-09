Police investigating break in at Lincoln Lumber

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department are investigating a break in at a local lumber business where several tools were stolen.

Around 8 a.m. on Monday, police were called to Lincoln Lumber near the corner of 23rd and W Streets on a burglary.

Employees reported over the weekend that someone went into the lumber yard and two out buildings.

LPD said officers saw the locking mechanism was missing for the gate to the lumber yard and employees reported locking up when they left on Friday.

Police said several tools were stolen from the buildings, including wrenches, welders, drills and more. LPD estimates a $600 loss and $20 in damage.

According to police, the scene was processed for evidence and officers canvassed the area.

Officers are requesting video from anyone in the area with security surveillance that may have captured anything related to this case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

