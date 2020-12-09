Senior care facility launches “Adopt-A-Grandparent” during Christmas

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hundreds of people living in Nebraska, Iowa and parts of Kansas receive services and support from Azria Health, a company offering long and short-term care, assistant and independent living and rehabilitation.

Like many other facilities, in March, Azria health stopped all visitation. For those who did have regular visits from loved ones, things became extremely hard and often times, lonely. So, staff has been helping residents do video chat and plenty of window visits. However, Azria Health tells us many of the elderly never even got visitors before the pandemic.

That’s why for Christmas 2020, two staff members are launching the “Adopt-A-Grandparent” program.

By donating increments of $20, you’ll help someone special make sure they aren’t forgotten on Christmas.

Donations are being used to buy gift baskets filled with self-care goodies like skin-care products, cozy socks, even candy. Staff says it may seem like such a small gift for patients but has a much bigger impact.

“Holidays and spending time with one another and just celebrating love and joy is so prominent, and you can do that right now. I feel like it offers residents a sense of hope,” said Lauren Miller, director of organizational culture with Azria Health.

Staff says the goal behind the new program is to make sure the elderly community feels thought of and cared for during the holidays.

“It means so much to give a gift, especially to someone who really truly needs it. These people are so vulnerable right now in their emotional states. They’re lonely. So, we want to give them everything we possibly can, all the love and gifts we can shower them with,” Miller told 10/11.

You can choose either to adopt a grandparent you know at one of the facilities or a adopt a complete stranger. Each gift given to patients also comes with a special, personal message.

Azria Health tells us it isn’t just during the holidays when they want their residents to feel loved. It’s all year round. That’s why they also have a program called “Letters to Residents” where you can always send kind messages to people living there.

Azria Health says they’ve received many adoptions for grandparents already. You have until Tuesday, December 15, 2020 to adopt a grandparent. If you’d like to, click HERE.

