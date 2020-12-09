Advertisement

Seven additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County

(WJHG)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Seven COVID-19 deaths were reported in Lancaster County on Wednesday, bringing the community total to 110.

That marks 31 deaths that have been reported during the month of December.

Seven deaths is a new single-day high for the Lancaster County area.

172 additional COVID-19 cases were also reported on Wednesday by the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department.

The total number of cases locally is now at 19,195.

Recoveries sit at 5,591.

The positivity rate for the week is now at 26.7 percent.

For more information, view the Lincoln/Lancaster County COVID-19 Dashboard.

