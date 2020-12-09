Seward small businesses, community continue to support each other

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of the struggles of the pandemic continues to be keeping main street America afloat.

As the holidays approach local businesses in Seward continue to push forward together.

“We’re down pretty close to right at 50% from where we normally are,” said Dean Thoreson of JDs Coffee Shop.

JDs has been in Seward for nine years serving drinks, food, and various items from other Seward and Nebraska businesses.

“We did enough business to keep us going,” said Dean. “A lot of it was our local people, our local businesses, and our local customer base that kept us going.”

The pandemic has forced them to adapt as well, launching its own mobile site for online orders.

“Given me a chance to step away from the counter,” said Jen Thoreson. “Really look at a different picture at what we do and how we execute it even better.”

TNT Krafts and Boutique also moved to an online option.

“It’s very important to shop small and support local,” said Ashleigh Pille the stores’ manager.

Launching a website from scratch for customers to order from when they closed temporarily earlier this year.

It’s also offering curbside pickup and delivery for boutique orders in Seward.

“Everyone is struggling, it’s obvious,” said Teri Hobson the owner. “We didn’t know we were going to have a pandemic like this. There are good days, there are bad days but you learn how you can grow through them.”

The Seward Chamber of Commerce says getting creative with promotions is helping businesses stay afloat.

“It’s also been neat to see the generosity of local customers,” said Jonathan Jank with the Chamber. “Being willing to keep supporting businesses and that’s been very apparent in keeping them open during this challenging time.”

