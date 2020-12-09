Thursday Forecast: Turning cooler and breezy ahead of our next winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After several days of record to near record highs across the state, a passing cold front will bring in cooler, cloudy, and breezy weather to the state as we head into the day on Thursday. Behind the front we should see increasing clouds through the day with north and northwest winds being a bit blustery at 10 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH. Temperatures will begin to take a step back, but still should be above average for most of central and eastern Nebraska. We’ll look for highs across the state ranging from the mid 30s to near 60° in southeastern Nebraska.

Cooler weather is expected on Thursday behind a passing cold front, but most areas will still see above average high temperatures in the mid 40s to mid 50s. (KOLN)

For Lincoln, we should see mostly to partly sunny skies through the morning, with skies eventually becoming mostly cloudy into Thursday evening. Our high temperatures should sit in the lower 50s by Thursday afternoon - about 10° cooler than the last few days but still well above the average high of 38° for Thursday’s date.

Colder temperatures will continue to filter into the area as we head into the day on Friday and through the weekend. Look for highs to finish the week and start the weekend in the mid to upper 30s across the state - not too far away from where we should be for early to mid December.

Colder, more seasonal weather is expected on Friday with rain and snow expected Friday into Saturday. (KOLN)

Temperatures stay in the 30s on Saturday to start the weekend. (KOLN)

After another dry day on Thursday, we finally see some chances for rain and snow arrive as we head into the day on Friday as an upper level trough and surface low pressure system slide through the region. As of now though, the surface low pressure system looks to track just to our south and southeast, putting southern Nebraska and Lincoln on the northern and western periphery of the system, somewhat limiting our snowfall potential.

A low pressure system is expected to slide to our southeast Friday evening into Saturday, bringing with rain, snow, cold, and wind to the area into the weekend. (KOLN)

It appears now that a wintry mix of rain and snow will be possible through the day on Friday before we should see all snow Friday evening and into Saturday morning. Right now early estimates for snowfall potential have a swath of 1″ to 3″ of snow across the southern and southeastern sections of the state. Some localized amounts up to 4″ are possible, especially along the Nebraska-Kansas-Missouri border areas. As you head further north, lighter snowfall amounts are expected. However, this is still quite early and many things can change including the track, speed, and strength of the system that could impact snowfall amounts and placement. Make sure you check back for the latest information over the next few days.

Both longer range models have snow coming to an end as we head into Saturday morning with the system exiting the area by Saturday afternoon. We should be left with cold and breezy conditions with clearing skies by the afternoon. To finish the weekend on Sunday, we should see mostly sunny and cold conditions with highs staying in the 30s for most.

