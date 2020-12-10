Advertisement

Colder and breezy for Thursday, snow possible Friday

Cooler today and breezy.
Cooler today and breezy.
By Brad Anderson
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will put an end to our warm, record breaking temperatures. Although it will be cooler today, high temperatures this afternoon will still be well above average. The high will be in the lower 50s with a gusty north wind 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Mainly cloudy skies tonight with a chance for flurries or light snow showers late tonight. Lows will be around 30.

Cooler with increasing clouds and breezy.
Cooler with increasing clouds and breezy.

Friday will be colder with a wintry mix possible through out the day. The precipitation will gradually become all snow by Friday night, with some sleet mixed in. High on Friday will be in the mid 30s and a north wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Snow will continue Friday night into Saturday morning, tapering off to flurries by mid day on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 30s and it will continue to be on the blustery side.

At this time it looks like southern Nebraska will have the best chance for accumulating snow. Some areas of southern Nebraska could see up to 4 inches of snow by Saturday morning.

Up to four inches of snow possible in parts of southern and southeastern Nebraska Friday...
Up to four inches of snow possible in parts of southern and southeastern Nebraska Friday through Saturday morning.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and chilly with the high in the mid to upper 30s. Monday will be mainly dry and the high around 40. Average high temperatures this time of year are in the upper 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected on Tuesday with a slight chance for a few snow showers. The high will be in the mid 30s. Seasonally chilly on Wednesday with the in the upper 30s.

More typical December weather in the forecast.
More typical December weather in the forecast.

