Advertisement

Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for COVID-19, show announces

In this May 26, 2010 file photo, Ellen DeGeneres arrives at the "American Idol" finale in Los...
In this May 26, 2010 file photo, Ellen DeGeneres arrives at the "American Idol" finale in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Ellen Show’s Twitter account announced Thursday that Ellen DeGeneres has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now,” she said. “I’ll see you all again after the holidays.”

DeGeneres joins a host of other celebrities that have tested positive for coronavirus, including Tom Hanks and Idris Elba.

Her TV talk show made headlines this summer amid allegations of a toxic workplace.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auroras
Opportunity to see Northern Lights shifts into Thursday, decreasing visibility from the Midwest
Nebraska among list of states joining Texas election lawsuit
Seven additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County
LPD: Dad facing DUI charges after trying to pick up child at elementary school
Charles Danczak
LPD: Man tackles Family Dollar employee for not stocking household cleaner

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: This is an emergency supplemental to deal with what we have.
Pelosi: Can't go home without virus relief bill
A shopper walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
Across US and Europe, pandemic’s grip on economies tightens
FILE - The sun rises behind the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Washington.
Justices rule Muslim men can sue FBI agents over no-fly list
FILE - Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J., on...
Taylor Swift surprises fans with another album
Terry L. Brown
LPD: Man buys car using $1,200 in counterfeit cash