False positive COVID-19 cases frequent for Huskers, according to Frost

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska head coach Scott Frost says the Huskers have had 20 COVID-19 tests come back positive during the 2020 football. All but one or two were false positives, according to Frost.

One such instance occurred last week, when Marvin Scott III was unavailable to play in the Huskers’ game at Purdue. Frost says his players have done a good job of avoiding situations in which they could be exposed to the virus. He adds that the athletic department’s relationship with University of Nebraska Medical Center has helped in the team’s handling of the virus.

Following the Big Ten’s rigid protocols, players are tested regularly for COVID-19, including before and after each game.

Nebraska hosts Minnesota on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Golden Gophers have not played since Nov. 21 due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

