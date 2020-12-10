Five additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Five additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Lancaster County on Thursday, bringing the local total to 115.

22 of those deaths have been reported since Monday, and 36 so far in December.

271 new COVID-19 cases were also confirmed Thursday, according to the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department.

That brings the local total to 19,466.

31 percent of all cases in Lancaster County have been reported in the last 10 days.

Recoveries currently sit at 5,660 and the positivity rate for this week is at 27.4 percent.

For more information, visit the Lincoln/Lancaster County COVID-19 Dashboard.

