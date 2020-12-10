Five Husker seniors earn fourth Academic All-Big Ten honor

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska had 62 football student-athletes earn Academic All-Big Ten recognition as announced by the Conference office on Thursday. Five Nebraska seniors were named to the Academic All-Big Ten list for the fourth consecutive year.

The five-time honorees include receiver Ty Chaffin, offensive guard Matt Farniok, defensive end Ben Stille, tight end Jack Stoll and offensive guard Boe Wilson. Farniok, Stille and Stoll are playing the 2020 season as graduates. The five four-time honorees give Nebraska 17 four-time academic all-conference selections in school history.

Six Huskers were named to the Academic All-Big Ten list for the third time. That group includes junior receiver Christian Banker, junior defensive back Bradley Bunner, junior offensive lineman Trent Hixson, junior defensive end Damian Jackson, junior offensive lineman Matt Sichtermann and junior receiver Kade Warner.

Eighteen Huskers made their second appearance on the Academic All-Big Ten team, while 33 football student-athletes were recognized for the first time.

The 62 football honorees were part of a group of 114 Nebraska student-athletes to receive Academic All-Big Ten recognition on Thursday, including 17 women’s cross country student-athletes, 10 men’s cross country student-athletes, 15 women’s soccer players and 10 volleyball student-athletes.

To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, students must be on a varsity team (as verified by being on the official squad list as of Nov. 1 for fall sports), have been enrolled full time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.

