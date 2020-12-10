Advertisement

Harre, Burt lead Doane to win over Hastings College

Jaxon Harre runs down the court after scoring in Doane's 95-72 win over Hastings College.
Jaxon Harre runs down the court after scoring in Doane's 95-72 win over Hastings College.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jaxon Harre scored a career-high 25 points, and Joe Burt added 18 in Doane’s win over Hastings College on Wednesday night. Harre, a senior from Omaha, made 12 of his 14 shot attempts while helping the Tigers establish a first-half lead. Burt caught fire before halftime when he made back-to-back 3-pointers.

Mason Hiemstra led the Broncos with 18 points.

Doane improves its record to 5-7, while Hastings College drops to 3-7.

