“It’s why we go into this field” Lincoln pharmacists ready to start distributing vaccine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pharmacists in Lincoln are on standby, waiting to provide COVID-19 vaccines to frontline healthcare workers and long term care facilities who are first in line.

After the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines go out to hospitals, the next shipments may make their way to pharmacies like RelyCare Pharmacy and Kohll’s RX.

“This is the reason most of us went into this: to help patients and do what we can,” Crysta Naylor, pharmacist at Kohll’s RX said.

Kohll’s said they have the ultra-cold storage freezers needed for the Pfizer vaccine, but RelyCare is waiting on the approval of the Moderna vaccine which could come next week.

Both will focus their efforts on vaccinating staff and residents at long term care facilities.

“We’ll go out and do a two step process,” Steve Osenbaugh, owner of RelyCare Pharmacy said. “We’ll vaccinate half of the staff then go back a week later and get the other half.”

They believe this has the power to save lives.

“Because in long term care everyone is living very close together and it’s not easy to stay six feet apart like we’re supposed to so things spread very quickly,” Naylor said.

They don’t yet know how many doses they’ll get or when they’ll get them.

“It’s a very fluid process,” Osenbaugh said.

It’s something they’ve been waiting anxiously for since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We are so happy to be a part of it and part of the solution; we are just itching to get out there and start the process,” Osenbaugh said.

While it’s going to be months before the vaccine is available to the public, they said now is the time we can start having hope that the pandemic may soon end.

“Everyone is scared and concerned so we are excited to help kind of ease people’s minds and get the process started to take care of COVID-19,” Naylor said.

