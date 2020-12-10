Lincoln Hy-Vee among locations to start offering COVID-19 rapid tests

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Hy-Vee at 84th and Holdrege will be among 47 others that will begin offering COVID-19 rapid testing starting Thursday, the company announced.

---Hy-Vee press release---

Hy-Vee, Inc. announced today that it will offer rapid antigen COVID-19 testing at 47 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations via an outdoor, drive-thru testing process. The first 18 locations will begin testing on Thursday, Dec. 10, with the additional 28 locations scheduled to begin testing over the next two weeks. Patients will receive same day test results in as little as 1-2 hours after completing the test.

Cost for the test varies by location. At this time, Hy-Vee is only accepting testing payment by credit or debit card at the testing site. Patients must register ahead of time through www.hy-vee.com/covidtesting to schedule a testing time and location and to receive a test voucher number to bring to their appointment. During registration, patients will be able to view the testing cost for their location.

Earlier this month, the CDC issued clarifying guidance for rapid antigen testing. Based on the latest guidance, only the following individuals will be eligible for rapid antigen testing:

· Individuals who are symptomatic

· Individuals who are asymptomatic with a known or reported exposure in the last 14 days

Any individual who is asymptomatic and has not had a known exposure in the last 14 days will not be eligible for testing through Hy-Vee at this time.

The list of Hy-Vee pharmacy locations offering the rapid antigen test can be found below. Each location will offer testing windows between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Children 6 years or older can be tested with the rapid antigen test when registered and accompanied by a parent or guardian. All patients are required to wear a mask during the testing process.

To register for an appointment and to receive a test voucher, visit www.hy-vee.com/covidtesting and select the rapid antigen test option. Patients must provide the requested information to receive a test voucher number, testing site and appointment time. Testing areas will be located outside in designated Hy-Vee parking lot locations for patients to drive up to without leaving their vehicle. A trained Hy-Vee pharmacy employee will process the testing payment before administering the nasopharyngeal swab test. Testing is expected to take less than 2 minutes. During the testing process, patients must wear a mask and will be asked to lower it beneath their nose during the test. After testing is complete, results will be sent to the patient via email. Patients should receive same day test results in as little as 1-2 hours.

The rapid antigen testing is in addition to Hy-Vee’s current free COVID-19 lab testing (molecular PCR) that it offers outside more than 180 pharmacy locations in coordination with eTrueNorth. Results for the lab testing associated with this test are usually available in 3-5 business days.

