Lincoln set to host State High School Bowling through 2025

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Wednesday, the Lincoln Convention & Visitors Bureau won the bid to host the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) State Bowling Championships in Lincoln for the next five years.

Lincoln was awarded the bid to host the state tournaments from 2021 through 2025, featuring Sun Valley Lanes and Games as the host for the event. The first event in 2021 will be held February 8-9.

“The atmosphere surrounding NSAA championship events is one-of-a-kind and an incredible experience for student athletes and their families,” said Jeff Maul, executive director of the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Bowling is a popular sport across our state and its growth continues to connect athletes from all corners of Nebraska. We are thrilled to offer a worthy stage and necessary amenities to hold these championship events for the next five years. We continue to have ongoing conversations with local and state partners to ensure safety for everyone attending championship competitions in Lincoln as we seek to rebound from COVID-related cancellations and postponements,” added Maul.

The championships are expected to bring 120 athletes to Lincoln and 16 teams competing across two days of competition. The Lincoln CVB encourages those coming to Lincoln to take advantage of the numerous initiatives and deals with local hotel and lodging partners, including the “Get a Room” and other communication featured on the CVB’s website at lincoln.org.

“John Losito and his staff have one of the very best facilities in the country. Hosting numerous championship events at the high school, college and professional levels, Sun Valley Lanes and Games continues to set a high standard and will provide a remarkable backdrop for athletes across Nebraska. We are thrilled to have their ongoing partnership, showing how Lincoln and those involved make these state championship events a success.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.