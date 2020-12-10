Advertisement

LPD: Man buys car using $1,200 in counterfeit cash

Terry L. Brown
Terry L. Brown(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man was arrested after officers with the Lincoln Police Department said he tried using counterfeit cash to buy a car.

Around 6 p.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to a report of a belated fraud in the Capital Beach area.

Responding officers spoke with a woman who said she’d arranged to sell a car to a man, later identified as 33-year-old Terry L. Brown.

LPD said the victim shared that Brown showed up and paid her $1,200 in cash for the car, but when she later inspected the bills she thought they may be counterfeit.

According to officers, based on the serial numbers and feel of the paper, the responding officer determined that the bills were in fact counterfeit.

With help from Nebraska Adult Parole, LPD said officers were able to locate Brown at a friend’s house, along with the car.

According to police, Brown was arrested and is facing 1st degree forgery charges, based on interviews with all the people involved and the counterfeit bills.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auroras
Opportunity to see Northern Lights shifts into Thursday, decreasing visibility from the Midwest
Nebraska among list of states joining Texas election lawsuit
Seven additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County
LPD: Dad facing DUI charges after trying to pick up child at elementary school
Charles Danczak
LPD: Man tackles Family Dollar employee for not stocking household cleaner

Latest News

Jared A. Faison
LPD: Man tries running away in handcuffs during arrest
Daniil Ryzhkov / CC BY 3.0 / MGN
Lincoln set to host State High School Bowling through 2025
Lincoln Children's Zoo Lights Powered By LES
Zoo Lights ticket information
The pandemic has been tough for Lincoln Airport business, but officials continue to look ahead...
Our Town Lincoln: Airport Profile