LPD: Man buys car using $1,200 in counterfeit cash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man was arrested after officers with the Lincoln Police Department said he tried using counterfeit cash to buy a car.

Around 6 p.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to a report of a belated fraud in the Capital Beach area.

Responding officers spoke with a woman who said she’d arranged to sell a car to a man, later identified as 33-year-old Terry L. Brown.

LPD said the victim shared that Brown showed up and paid her $1,200 in cash for the car, but when she later inspected the bills she thought they may be counterfeit.

According to officers, based on the serial numbers and feel of the paper, the responding officer determined that the bills were in fact counterfeit.

With help from Nebraska Adult Parole, LPD said officers were able to locate Brown at a friend’s house, along with the car.

According to police, Brown was arrested and is facing 1st degree forgery charges, based on interviews with all the people involved and the counterfeit bills.

