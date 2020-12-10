LPD: Man tries running away in handcuffs during arrest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people are facing charges after officers with the Lincoln Police Department say they tried resisting arrest by running away and pulling on the officers’ backs.

At 2:07 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a home on 17th and E Streets for a report of a disturbance.

Responding officers said they heard shouting coming from a basement apartment.

LPD said when officers made contact with the residents, a man identified as 40-year-old Jared A. Faison answered the door holding a pair of scissors.

According to police, officers ordered Faison to drop the scissors, which he put on the ground, but then tried fighting his way past officers as a way to run away.

While officers were struggling to arrest Faison, a 22-year-old woman identified as Ayok Arou left the same apartment and started pulling on the officers’ backs, trying to pull them away from Faison, LPD said.

LPD said officers eventually placed both Faison and Arou in handcuffs, though Faison tried running away from officers while handcuffed.

Officers said they found 0.2 grams of methamphetamine and 22.5 grams of marijuana in Faison’s pockets.

Faison was arrested and is facing possession of a controlled substance charges, resisting arrest charges, and possession of marijuana charges.

LPD said officers cited Arou for hindering/delay/interrupting an arrest and placed her in protective custody for her elevated level of intoxication.

