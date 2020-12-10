Missing Woody doll made Home Depot ‘employee’ before reunion with owner

PLAISTOW, N.H. (WBZ) - It sounds like a potential plot for Toy Story 5.

A Sheriff Woody doll was left behind by his almost 2-year-old owner at a New Hampshire Home Depot last week, but through the power of social media and some very creative photos by employees, Woody is back home where he belongs.

“Woody was on the counter, and I handed him Woody and his face just lit up. It was the cutest thing. It made my whole day. It was great,” said Home Depot employee Sarah Huberdeau.

In Pixar’s Toy Story franchise, Sheriff Woody is known to get separated from his owner, so when an employee at the Plaistow Home Depot found the doll in the parking lot, coworkers put the word out on social media and had some fun along the way.

“There was an associate in lumber that was like, ‘Let’s have him cut on the saw!’ And the associate in paint was obviously like, ‘Oh yeah, let’s have him mix paint!’” said Huberdeau.

Woody was also busy working on the computer, taking a bath, and even cleaning.

“It was just great. I mean the reason for doing this was that Woody would find his home and that’s kind of what happened. The associates would come over and say, ‘I’m going to take Woody for a minute,’ and then come back with a new picture. It was so much fun,” Huberdeau said.

Their mission was accomplished a week later when a New Hampshire resident saw the Facebook post and knew the toy belonged to her son Desmond, who often goes to that store with his dad.

“He was holding a little Buzz Lightyear and I said, ‘Are you here for Woody?’ And he instantly looked at me and had this great big smile,” said Huberdeau.

Desmond turns two next month, but the reunion was less of an early birthday present for him and more of a gift to all.

“The main goal of the entire thing was just to get Woody back to his home and that’s exactly what we did. It made my heart so full,” Huberdeau said.

Desmond’s father says they were confident it was his Woody because they had recently visited that location and noticed Woody’s missing hat in the photos.

