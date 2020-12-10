NDCS inmate dies at Lincoln hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says another inmate has died, possibly due to the Coronavirus.

NDCS says the inmate in his 60s died Wednesday at a Lincoln hospital.

According to a press release, the inmate tested positive for COVID-19 prior to being hospitalized in mid-November. H also had underlying medical conditions.

If confirmed, it would be the sixth inmate death related to the virus since the pandemic began impacting the department.

For now, NDCS says the exact cause of death has not been determined. A grand jury will conduct an investigation.

The inmate was serving prison time for a charge of robbery out of Seward County.

