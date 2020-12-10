Nebraska, Creighton to renew rivalry

Nebraska has a quick turnaround to finish non-conference action, as the Huskers will travel to Omaha for the annual matchup with Creighton on Friday night. The game with Creighton is the Huskers’ first road trip of the 2020-21 campaign.Tipoff between the Huskers and Bluejays from CHI Health Center is set for 6 p.m and will be carried nationally on BTN with Kevin Kugler and Shon Morris on the call. The game can also be streamed via the web, smartphones, tablets and connected devices through the Fox Sports app.

Fans can follow all of the action across the state of Nebraska on the Learfield IMG College Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call. The game will also be available on Huskers.com, the Huskers app and TuneIn radio. The pregame show begins one hour prior to tipoff.The Huskers (3-2) come off a tough 75-64 loss to Georgia Tech on Wednesday night. The Huskers led 52-51 with 7:02 left, but the Yellow Jackets took control with a 16-4 run over the next 3:33 as Jose Alvarado and Moses Wright combined for 14 points in the run for the winners. The loss overshadowed a strong performance from senior Kobe Webster, who came off the bench and led NU with 20 points, including 6-of-7 from 3-point range. Webster, who began his career at Western Illinois, is averaging 12.2 points per game while shooting 51 percent from the floor, including 42 percent from 3-point range.

The Huskers now turn their attention to a Creighton squad which is 3-1 on the season and ranked eighth in this week’s AP poll. The Bluejays are coming off a 73-72 loss to fifth-ranked Kansas on Tuesday. Denzel Mahoney led four Creighton players in double figures with 19 points, while Marcus Zegarowski added 16 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Friday’s matchup features an interesting point guard matchup with Zegarowski, the Big East Preseason Player of the Year, and Nebraska’s Dalano Banton. Zegarowski is averaging 13.3 points, 6.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game, while Banton is averaging 14.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest. Banton had 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists in Wednesday’s loss to Georgia Tech.Following Friday’s game, the Huskers will be off until traveling to No. 13 Wisconsin on Monday, Dec. 21. That game will tip off at 6 p.m. and be televised on FS1.

Courtesy: Nebraska Athletics