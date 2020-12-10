Nebraska drops ACC/Big Ten game against Georgia Tech

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Despite three players in double digits, Nebraska falls at home 75-64 against Georgia Tech. Kobe Webster had a season high 20 points, followed by Dalano Banton who added 17 and Teddy Allen with 10 points.

Nebraska was only down by two at the break, but was outscored 43-34 in the second half. Turnovers killed the Huskers. They had five early on and finished with 19. Nebraska’s bench outscored Georgia Tech 22-13.

The Huskers fall to 3-2 on the year. Their next game is Friday at Creighton.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.