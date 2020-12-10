Our Town Lincoln: Airport Profile

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The pandemic has been tough for Lincoln Airport business, but officials continue to look ahead to new opportunities and clearer skies.

The airport has a long history in Lincoln. It’s history dates back to 1929. “The first airport was built, about in the center of what the airport is today,” Airport Director of Operations Bob McNally said. In 1942, the city leased the property, and it became the Lincoln Army Air Field. “It operated as an aircraft mechanics school until the end of World War II,” McNally said. Later, the city operated the airport out of an old hangar on the west side of the field. “They continued with that operation until 1952, when they leased it to the federal government to become Lincoln Air Force Base,” McNally said. “The city built a new terminal in 1953, and the current terminal was built in 1974. “It was highly regarded,” McNally said. “The design of the building was very popular at the time. In fact, the design was essentially copied for two other airport terminals across the country.”

Today the airport continues to serve the community. But like all other businesses, the pandemic has severely impacted the airport. It’s cut passenger travel by 60 percent overall this year. “In January and February, we were doing really well,” Airport Director of Communications Rachel Barth said. “But again, once that pandemic hit, we had flights that were down to just 4 or 5 people a day. We did also have Delta airlines suspend air travel temporarily. So right now, we only have United that is flying.” However, the airport is set up to weather economic storms. The general aviation side of the airport, that features businesses like Duncan Aviation, continues to thrive. And then there’s the west side of the airport that serves as a successful industrial park. “The Air Force had a base which was turned over to the city,” McNally said. “From the city, it was turned over to the Airport Authority to be operated as an industrial park, and we’ve done that since the mid 60′s.” It turns out, the industrial park is a huge revenue center that helps fund a large part of all airport operations. The funding is something the airport can count on in difficult times. “The currently developed space if you will, is about 1,000 acres of available property, either in use or for future use, and we’ve got some very good tenants.”

Airport planners are now looking to the future. “While the terminal building is generally in good condition structurally, design wise it has been showing it’s age,” Airport Director of Planning and Development Chad Lay said. Changes in security screening requirements are pushing airport planners to make improvements to passenger flow. “Our passenger accommodations and concessionaire space really doesn’t follow modern terminal design. It’s on the wrong side of security,” Lay said. The work will require some building expansion to improve passenger flow. The changes might help attract new air carriers.

While those plans move forward, the effort to operate during a pandemic also continues. “We take it very seriously here at the airport and sanitize and clean all of the time,” Barth said. Airport leaders are hoping for clearer skies, and believe the future of passenger travel out of Lincoln is bright. “Hopefully in 2021 it picks back up,” Barth said.

