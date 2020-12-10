Pepe’s Bistro in Lincoln creates free coat closet during the winter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pepe’s Bistro in southwest Lincoln is a restaurant serving up hot, vegan and vegetarian meals, but what they also make sure you leave with is a sense of community.

The owner, Pepe Fierro, has put his heart and soul into his restaurant over the past 12 years. If you’ve gone to his restaurant, you’ll see he goes above and beyond making sure everyone has what they need, and there’s a very unique reason why.

Before Pepe became a small business owner, he tells us he was homeless, living in his car. That was until the Lincoln community wrapped its arms around him and helped him get back on his feet.

All year long, this typically serves as a free food pantry, stocked with fruits and vegetables. This winter, he’s turned it into a free winter coat closet after seeing so many people pass by his restaurant on cold days without wearing a coat.

“Every time I see it, it just touches me. It makes me want to cry. You see the moms bringing their little children, sizing up the little jackets to the boys and girls. They put them on, and it’s perfect. That’s awesome to see,” Pepe told 10/11.

Pepe says he’s had to get an even bigger coat closet this year compared to last and has also had to add two tables because as often as people are picking coats up, they’re also donating just as many.

Because he’s been in their shoes before, Pepe says he knows the impact things like the free winter coat closet makes.

“All it takes is one gesture of kindness to change somebody’s life. Do it wholeheartedly. Do it with love, without expecting anything in return. Somewhere down the line in life, it’s going to come back to you when you least expect it,” Pepe said.

Pepe tells us the free coat closet will stay up and open most likely until the end of February.

Another way Pepe’s is getting involved in the community is by accepting books being donated to the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women.

To drop off books or coats at Pepe’s, simply stop by the restaurant near 11th and B.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.