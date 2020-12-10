Shopping local during the holidays

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are many small towns that offer unique boutiques where you can find the perfect Christmas gift. Stromsburg is one of those communities.

We recently visited the relatively new store called “Untamed Roan” on the downtown square in Stromsburg. It’s owned and operated by Kristin Nuttelman.

“This is a women’s and children’s boutique, and I opened up the storefront this year on August 14th,” Nuttelman said. “Some of the things you’ll see in here are women’s and children’s clothing, along with curvy and plus sizes. I also like to have some home decor, and many of my jewelry pieces, candles, and signs are made by female-owned businesses right here in Nebraska.”

Nuttelman says her family started “The Fort” back in 1972, so she has quite a bit of hands-on experience in the clothing retail business. She says the community of Stromsburg has been very welcoming to her store. “I think this was needed,” Nuttelman said. “The town here is so supportive.”

Visitors could actually spend the day shopping in Stromsburg. Nuttelman points out that people can visit Yungdahl’s Apothecary for gifts, they can go to the Townhouse for more home decor, they can get coffee at the 4th Street Coffee Shop, and there’s even a wine-tasting room called the Rose Colored Glass. Other places of interest include a yarn shop called Spindle, Shuttle and Needle, Ericson’s Hardware, and the grocery store.

“People come from Lincoln to buy meat at the store because it’s so fresh,” Nuttelman said.

Nuttelman says you can visit her store, but she also offers a retail store on-line. But she hopes you’ll consider a visit to her store, to enjoy the fun of shopping in person.

