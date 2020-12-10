SWAT makes arrest in Red Willow County

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol SWAT Team have arrested a person wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Red Willow County.

During the morning hours of Thursday, December 10, NSP SWAT was activated to effectuate the arrest of Travis Terwilliger, 45, of McCook. Terwilliger had an active felony warrant for use of a firearm to commit a felony, accessory to a felony, and terroristic threats.

With the assistance of the Red Willow County Sheriff’s Office and McCook Police Department, NSP SWAT was able to apprehend Terwilliger at his home at 304 East 2nd Street in McCook without incident. Terwilliger was lodged in Red Willow County Jail.

The Red Willow County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency in the homicide investigation. The investigation began following an incident on October 8, 2020, in Red Willow County.

See link below for original story on October 8.

https://www.knopnews2.com/2020/10/11/two-dead-in-red-willow-incident/

Copyright 2020 KNOP. All rights reserved.