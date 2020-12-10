Advertisement

SWAT makes arrest in Red Willow County

45-year old Travis Terwilliger arrested
Arrest in Red Willow County
Arrest in Red Willow County
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol SWAT Team have arrested a person wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Red Willow County.

During the morning hours of Thursday, December 10, NSP SWAT was activated to effectuate the arrest of Travis Terwilliger, 45, of McCook. Terwilliger had an active felony warrant for use of a firearm to commit a felony, accessory to a felony, and terroristic threats.

With the assistance of the Red Willow County Sheriff’s Office and McCook Police Department, NSP SWAT was able to apprehend Terwilliger at his home at 304 East 2nd Street in McCook without incident. Terwilliger was lodged in Red Willow County Jail.

The Red Willow County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency in the homicide investigation. The investigation began following an incident on October 8, 2020, in Red Willow County.

See link below for original story on October 8.

https://www.knopnews2.com/2020/10/11/two-dead-in-red-willow-incident/

Copyright 2020 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auroras
Opportunity to see Northern Lights shifts into Thursday, decreasing visibility from the Midwest
Nebraska among list of states joining Texas election lawsuit
Seven additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County
LPD: Dad facing DUI charges after trying to pick up child at elementary school
Charles Danczak
LPD: Man tackles Family Dollar employee for not stocking household cleaner

Latest News

Nebraska hospitals are preparing to start vaccinating their staff as soon as shipments of the...
Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination plan includes inmates, homeless in Phase 1C
Fortenberry & Smith sign onto Texas-led election lawsuit
Areas of light snow are expected Friday afternoon into early on Saturday with 2" to 4" of snow...
Weather Alert Day: Areas of snow to impact the area Friday into early Saturday
LINCOLN Pharmacies prepare for COVID-19 vaccines
Lincoln pharmacists ready and waiting to distribute COVID-19 vaccines
Pharmacists at RelyCare will be vaccinating those at long term care facilities once the Moderna...
“It’s why we go into this field” Lincoln pharmacists ready to start distributing vaccine