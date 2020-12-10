Advertisement

Taylor Swift surprises fans with another album

FILE - Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J., on...
FILE - Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J., on Aug. 26, 2019.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Taylor Swift fans are getting a double reason to celebrate this year — the singer-songwriter is about to release her second album in 2020.

“To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs,” Swift wrote in social media posts Thursday morning. “I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released.”

Swift said the new album is called “Evermore,” which she described as a “sister” album to her latest release, “Folklore.” A video for a new song, “Willow,” will arrive along with the album, to be released at midnight ET Thursday.

Taylor revealed the track list for the 15-song new album and noted that some of the guests are Haim, The National and Bon Iver. She turns 31 on Sunday.

“Folklore,” released this summer, enjoyed three separate visits to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and became the first album to sell a million copies in the U.S. in 2020.

On Instagram, Swift said working on “Folklore” was different than her previous albums and she just kept writing songs. “I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales,” she wrote.

“I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auroras
Opportunity to see Northern Lights shifts into Thursday, decreasing visibility from the Midwest
Nebraska among list of states joining Texas election lawsuit
Seven additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County
LPD: Dad facing DUI charges after trying to pick up child at elementary school
Charles Danczak
LPD: Man tackles Family Dollar employee for not stocking household cleaner

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, John Carlos, left, and Tommie Smith pose for a photo...
AP Exclusive: USOPC hears athletes, won’t punish protesters
Five Husker seniors earn fourth Academic All-Big Ten honor
The pandemic has been tough for Lincoln Airport business, but officials continue to look ahead...
Our Town Lincoln: Airport Profile
Pope Francis will visit Iraq in March.
Pope’s Midnight Mass to start early to respect COVID curfew
Omaha Fire is investigating the cause of a fatal house explosion near 51st and L streets...
Police: 3rd person dies following Nebraska house explosion