Virtual Santa 5K to benefit health care workers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One local running store is hosting virtual challenges during the pandemic to keep people moving and motivated. The December challenge is going to help those working on the front lines.

Fleet Feet in South Lincoln used to go on two group runs a week, but during the pandemic they’ve turned to virtual runs. They’re hosting their first ever Santa’s 5K Challenge, and it already has more than 80 runners. Registration is $25, and part of that is going to make care packages for health care workers.

“For each challenge that we do we always give back to something in the community,” said Lori Borer, Fleet Feet Owner. “For this one we chose the health care community because obviously this month they’ve been hit pretty hard, so it’s something to give them a little bit of a thank you.”

The care packages will have socks, sports drinks and treats. Donations have surpassed $1,000. Every person who signs up gets a Santa suit. Children are also welcome. You can register here.

