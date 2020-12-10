Advertisement

Virtual Santa 5K to benefit health care workers

Fleet Feet is hosting a virtual Santa 5K at the end of the month. A part of the proceeds will...
Fleet Feet is hosting a virtual Santa 5K at the end of the month. A part of the proceeds will help make care packages for health care workers.(1011 NOW)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One local running store is hosting virtual challenges during the pandemic to keep people moving and motivated. The December challenge is going to help those working on the front lines.

Fleet Feet in South Lincoln used to go on two group runs a week, but during the pandemic they’ve turned to virtual runs. They’re hosting their first ever Santa’s 5K Challenge, and it already has more than 80 runners. Registration is $25, and part of that is going to make care packages for health care workers.

“For each challenge that we do we always give back to something in the community,” said Lori Borer, Fleet Feet Owner. “For this one we chose the health care community because obviously this month they’ve been hit pretty hard, so it’s something to give them a little bit of a thank you.”

The care packages will have socks, sports drinks and treats. Donations have surpassed $1,000. Every person who signs up gets a Santa suit. Children are also welcome. You can register here.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Fire is investigating the cause of a fatal house explosion near 51st and L streets...
Protection order filed by owner of home that exploded in south Omaha, leaving 2 dead, 2 hurt
Auroras
Opportunity to see Northern Lights shifts into Thursday, decreasing visibility from the Midwest
Nebraska among list of states joining Texas election lawsuit
5 new COVID-19 deaths reported, local total at 103
The aurora borealis should be visible across the northern tier of the United States in an arc...
Northern lights may sweep across northern US

Latest News

UNL will require students, faculty and staff to get COVID tested every other week.
UNL will require people to get COVID tested before returning to campus
Auroras
Opportunity to see Northern Lights shifts into Thursday, decreasing visibility from the Midwest
Cooler weather is expected on Thursday behind a passing cold front, but most areas will still...
Thursday Forecast: Turning cooler and breezy ahead of our next winter storm
LINCOLN Governor Pete Ricketts lays out COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan
Governor Pete Ricketts lays out Nebraska's vaccine distribution plan