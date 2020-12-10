Warm December weather a boost to Lincoln golf courses

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The warm weather Lincoln has experienced this week is not only boosting moods, it’s boosting business.

Golf courses all over Lincoln seeing hundreds of tee times in December. Staffers at Pioneers Golf Course said the warm weather is helping them capitalize on an already busy and profitable year.

“Really has been therapeutic for all of us to be able to go out on the golf course and feel safe with the corona,” said golfer Dave Dinsmore.

Even as the sun was going down at Pioneers Golf Course on Wednesday, there were groups still enjoying their outing on the front and back nine.

“We do our tee times every seven to eight minutes and we had groups starting at 10 a.m. booked all the way through 4 p.m.,” said John Abboud, Assistant Golf Pro at Pioneers Golf Course.

Abboud said warm weather is an obvious benefit to businesses like this but in a pandemic that’s hurting most, it’s driving theirs, “A lot of new players a lot of new faces that we hadn’t seen previous. I think parents are having a lot more time to make their way out here and play a round, we’re easily socially distanced we’re on 40 acres so it’s very easy to stay apart.”

“What a beautiful chance to be outside on this gorgeous little gem of a city course, just out for a little exercise,” said another golfer.

Golfers can reserve tee times a week in advance.

“A lot of sad people called yesterday trying to book when we were already full. It’s been a full day and I think it’s a full day tomorrow,” explained Abboud.

The city also has golf passes which allows players to use all five city courses and those numbers are also setting records.

“I know there’s quite a few people that have played rounds in the high double digits, triple digits,” added Abboud.

