Weather Alert Day: Areas of snow to impact the area Friday into early Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s been since October 25th and 26th since Lincoln has seen accumulating snowfall, but that looks to change as we head into the day on Friday and Saturday as a potent low pressure system will spin just to our south and southeast bringing the potential for a wintry mix of light rain, freezing drizzle, and snow to the area through the day on Friday and into early on Saturday morning.

Through Thursday evening, increasing clouds but dry conditions are expected across the state. Overnight and into early on Friday morning we may begin to see some areas of light snow or freezing drizzle across southern and southeastern sections of the state. Through the day on Friday as the low pressure system moves through Oklahoma and into southern Missouri, precipitation is expected to increase across the southern parts of the state. With temperatures likely reaching the middle 30s by Friday afternoon, there is the possibility we could see a wintry mix of light rain, snow, and some freezing precipitation before temperatures cool back a few degrees into Friday evening and we see a transition back to all snow. Snow is expected to linger across south central and southeastern Nebraska through early on Saturday before the system finally packs up and moves out of the area, taking the snow with it. Look for mainly dry conditions with some clearing skies by Saturday afternoon.

Total snow accumulations will likely range from 2″ to 4″ of snow with some localized amounts up to 5″ possible. Southern Nebraska and northern Kansas are the most likely areas to see these higher accumulations, with lighter totals as you head further to the north.

Winter Weather Advisories have been posted to south central and southeastern Nebraska from early Friday morning through 12 PM on Saturday. For Lincoln, the advisory is from 9 AM Friday to 12 PM on Saturday. More advisories are certainly possible across parts of southwestern Nebraska and into northern and northeastern Kansas.

To go along with the wintry precipitation, it will also be a cold and blustery day. Temperatures will only reach the mid 30s for most of the state, but with a blustery north and northeast winds, wind chills will likely sit in the 20s for most of the day on Friday.

Past Saturday morning, the weather should be mainly dry for Saturday afternoon and through the day on Sunday, though it will remain cold with morning lows in the mid teens for Lincoln on Sunday morning and afternoon highs staying in the mid 30s with mostly sunny skies. Most of the week next week looks seasonally chilly with highs in the mid to upper 30s to near 40°. There will be another small chance for some light snow on Tuesday as a quick moving system moves through the area.

