Advertisement

Zoo Lights ticket information

Lincoln Children's Zoo Lights Powered By LES
Lincoln Children's Zoo Lights Powered By LES(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Children’s Zoo received approval from the local health department to host its popular Zoo Lights Powered by LES event.

The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department initially denied the event operation plan. Over the last few weeks, Lincoln Children’s Zoo said it worked in close partnership with LLCHD to develop the safest possible way to run Zoo Lights Powered by LES.

The Health Department was on-site December 8th to observe Zoo Lights Powered by LES and found excellent measures to significantly reduce the possibility of transmission at Zoo Lights Powered by LES. Beyond the modifications the Zoo had already made to ensure safety, the Health Department provided additional requirements that the Zoo has implemented.

Lincoln Children's Zoo

Ticket holders with reservations from November 27th through December 7th had their tickets cancelled and received refunds. With the LLCHD approval, Lincoln Children’s Zoo is able to offer those guests early access to make new reservations beginning Thursday, December 10 at 10 a.m.

Ticket sales will open again for the general public beginning Dec. 14. Zoo Lights is currently scheduled to run through January 9, 2020 in order to safely accommodate as much of the community as possible. Additional information and ticket reservations available at www.lincolnzoo.org/events.

Highlights of safety measures at Zoo Lights Powered by LES include:

1. No more than 90 people admitted every 15 minutes

2. 10′ spacing between customers in queue lines and at stopping points within the Zoo

3. Timed admission with pre-purchased tickets

4. 45 second timed spacing between groups entering through ticket booths

5. No indoor attractions or concessions

6. Masks required

7. One-way route

8. Enhanced staff and signage to direct people through possible areas of congregation

9. Enhanced train procedure (capacity reduction, disinfection between each ride, ingress/egress, queuing)

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auroras
Opportunity to see Northern Lights shifts into Thursday, decreasing visibility from the Midwest
Nebraska among list of states joining Texas election lawsuit
Seven additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County
LPD: Dad facing DUI charges after trying to pick up child at elementary school
Charles Danczak
LPD: Man tackles Family Dollar employee for not stocking household cleaner

Latest News

Terry L. Brown
LPD: Man buys car using $1,200 in counterfeit cash
Jared A. Faison
LPD: Man tries running away in handcuffs during arrest
Daniil Ryzhkov / CC BY 3.0 / MGN
Lincoln set to host State High School Bowling through 2025
The pandemic has been tough for Lincoln Airport business, but officials continue to look ahead...
Our Town Lincoln: Airport Profile