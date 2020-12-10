Zoo Lights ticket information

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Children’s Zoo received approval from the local health department to host its popular Zoo Lights Powered by LES event.

The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department initially denied the event operation plan. Over the last few weeks, Lincoln Children’s Zoo said it worked in close partnership with LLCHD to develop the safest possible way to run Zoo Lights Powered by LES.

The Health Department was on-site December 8th to observe Zoo Lights Powered by LES and found excellent measures to significantly reduce the possibility of transmission at Zoo Lights Powered by LES. Beyond the modifications the Zoo had already made to ensure safety, the Health Department provided additional requirements that the Zoo has implemented.

Ticket holders with reservations from November 27th through December 7th had their tickets cancelled and received refunds. With the LLCHD approval, Lincoln Children’s Zoo is able to offer those guests early access to make new reservations beginning Thursday, December 10 at 10 a.m.

Ticket sales will open again for the general public beginning Dec. 14. Zoo Lights is currently scheduled to run through January 9, 2020 in order to safely accommodate as much of the community as possible. Additional information and ticket reservations available at www.lincolnzoo.org/events.

Highlights of safety measures at Zoo Lights Powered by LES include:

1. No more than 90 people admitted every 15 minutes

2. 10′ spacing between customers in queue lines and at stopping points within the Zoo

3. Timed admission with pre-purchased tickets

4. 45 second timed spacing between groups entering through ticket booths

5. No indoor attractions or concessions

6. Masks required

7. One-way route

8. Enhanced staff and signage to direct people through possible areas of congregation

9. Enhanced train procedure (capacity reduction, disinfection between each ride, ingress/egress, queuing)

