Advertisement

Authorities: 1 killed, 2 injured in crash near Valley

(WCTV)
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY, Neb. (AP) — One person died and two others were injured in a crash northwest of Valley in eastern Nebraska, authorities said.

The crash happened late Tuesday night on Nebraska Highway 36 when two vehicles collided, the Omaha-World-Herald reported. First-responders called to the wreckage pronounced one person dead at the scene.

Two other people were taken to an Omaha hospital in serious condition. The names of those involved were not immediately released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Fire is investigating the cause of a fatal house explosion near 51st and L streets...
Police: 3rd person dies following Nebraska house explosion
Tunnel Walk Nebraska FB vs Penn State Nebraska Football Nebraska Athletics Communications...
False positive COVID-19 cases frequent for Huskers, according to Frost
The Florida Department announces there are 1,467 cases of COVID-19 in Florida as of Tuesday...
Five additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County
Areas of light snow are expected Friday afternoon into early on Saturday with 2" to 4" of snow...
Weather Alert Day: Areas of snow to impact the area Friday into early Saturday
On December 9, 10/11 NOW took a tour of 6th Floor North at Bryan Health East, one of up to nine...
Special Report: Inside the front lines of a Bryan Health COVID-19 unit

Latest News

Several things to check out this weekend around Lincoln in this week's Friday Fast Facts.
Friday Fast Facts: What's up this weekend - 1011Now
We like to share good news every Friday on 1011 This Morning. Post your pics on our Facebook...
10/11 This Morning's Good News Friday - 1011Now
Meet Pierce! If you'd like to set up an adoption appointment, you can call the Pieloch Pet...
10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now
Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!