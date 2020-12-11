City rolls out new snow removal plan

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The city is gearing up for its snow removal plan.

This season the city is testing out a new program that will hopefully help them get more of the streets cleared, faster.

When it comes to snow removal those arterial streets will remain the priority for city crews but it’s also now contracting with seven private snow removal companies to take on residential streets.

“We can deploy them much earlier on while our city and other contracted crews are finishing up priority routes on those arterial streets,” said Tim Byrne with LTU.

Those crews will be assigned to different quadrants of the city and deployed to their own sections as the need presents itself.

“We’re going to go ahead and plow those areas that receive the heavier snowfall,” said Byrne. “Then we would not deploy resources to the areas that didn’t receive as much snowfall.”

The four inches rule will still be in place but with added crews, it’ll be more flexible.

“We’re still going to use that as our baseline but then feel our way out from there,” said Byrne.

The city says using those contractors won’t be any additional cost to the city

“Cumulative amount of hours it takes us to complete a city-wide plowing operation is about the same,” said Byrne. “But spreading the workload across more resources is allowing us to start sooner and get finished sooner.”

