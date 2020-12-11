Advertisement

Clorox wipes shortage may last until mid-2021

Americans have scoured stores and the internet for the popular disinfecting wipes that protect...
Americans have scoured stores and the internet for the popular disinfecting wipes that protect against viruses, only to come away empty-handed.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - With coronavirus cases surging and people taking extra precautions to disinfect, Clorox wipes are still in high demand.

Americans have scoured stores and the internet for the popular disinfecting wipes that protect against viruses, only to come away empty-handed.

In an interview on Thursday night with NBC Nightly News, Clorox Chief Operating Officer Eric Reynolds said the wipes shortage could last until mid-2021.

Reynolds said the company is producing more wipes than ever, but the demand is staying incredibly high.

It’s the third time since the pandemic began that Clorox has pushed back the time frame for easing the nationwide shortage.

Reynolds said the company plans to up production by February.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Fire is investigating the cause of a fatal house explosion near 51st and L streets...
Police: 3rd person dies following Nebraska house explosion
Tunnel Walk Nebraska FB vs Penn State Nebraska Football Nebraska Athletics Communications...
False positive COVID-19 cases frequent for Huskers, according to Frost
The Florida Department announces there are 1,467 cases of COVID-19 in Florida as of Tuesday...
Five additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County
Areas of light snow are expected Friday afternoon into early on Saturday with 2" to 4" of snow...
Weather Alert Day: Areas of snow to impact the area Friday into early Saturday
On December 9, 10/11 NOW took a tour of 6th Floor North at Bryan Health East, one of up to nine...
Special Report: Inside the front lines of a Bryan Health COVID-19 unit

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Wisconsin state court judge rules against Trump lawsuit
President-elect Joe Biden speaks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listens at left, during...
Obama reunion? Biden fills Cabinet with former WH leaders
FILE - In this July 9, 2020 file photo the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier makes its...
Navy searching for sailor possibly overboard off California
Toys for Tots offers gifts to millions of children each holiday season. But this year,...
Toys for Tots seeking gifts, donations amid tough economic times
The Constitution gives the electors the power to choose the president, and when all the votes...
EXPLAINER: What’s in store when the Electoral College meets