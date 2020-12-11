From Record Highs...To “Snowy” Skies...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s been an interesting week of weather as we’ve gone from record or near-record high temperatures earlier in the week to the possibility of several inches of snow by Saturday morning.

A winter storm system will continue to push across the region Friday night setting the stage for our most significant snow event of the season. Accumulating snow is expected from late Friday afternoon all the way into early Saturday morning for the Lincoln area. Snowfall totals of 2-to-5″ will be possible in-and-around the Capital City with isolated heavier amounts not out of the question. The accumulating snow should be ending by early Saturday morning, leaving a blanket of “white” across the area along with chilly temperatures and a brisk north wind. The second-half of your weekend looks much quieter, but Sunday will still be quite chilly.

As we look ahead to next week more typical mid-December weather is on tap. Our only other snow chance comes Tuesday, otherwise the rest of the week looks dry at this time with highs in the 30s and overnight lows in the teens.

The Lincoln forecast for Friday night calls for snow to develop, perhaps moderate-to-heavy at times, with a low in the mid-to-upper 20s and a brisk north wind of 8 to 18 mph with gusts to 25 or 30 mph at times. Saturday will see any leftover snow ending by mid-morning then turning partly-to-mostly cloudy in the afternoon with a north wind of 12-to-25 mph. Sunday looks mostly sunny and continued cold with an afternoon high again in the mid 30s and a lighter west wind of 5 to 10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.