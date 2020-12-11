Group of teens break into Game & Parks employee’s car, steal firearms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - LPD arrested two teens they believe are connected to a case involving stolen firearms from a car break in last month.

Leul Howell, 19, and Anthony Cates, 18, are facing charges as a result of their involvement in moving and storing stolen firearms, according to LPD.

On Wednesday, November 25th, around 9 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home at the corner of W Lombard Drive and Barons Road, off of NW 1st Street, for a report of stolen items from a car.

Responding officers spoke with a man who said he is a Game and Parks employee.

LPD said the man explained that he’d left his work car locked and parked in his driveway, the next morning, he discovered that someone had broken into his car and stolen firearms.

According to police, these firearms had been properly secured in a locked rack that was mounted to the interior of the car. The stolen firearms include: a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle, a Remington 12 gauge shotgun, and a Remington .22 rifle. LPD estimates the total loss to be $2,160.

Officers processed the scene for forensic and digital evidence.

Investigators believe the suspects had broken into the car and ripped out the mounts.

LPD said based on fingerprints found at the scene, officers located and interviewed several suspects on Friday, December 4, around 3:50 p.m.

Investigators said based on forensic evidence and the information they gathered from interviews, they cited four juveniles for theft by unlawful taking. A 15-year-old, two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old were cited.

On Saturday December 5th around 7 p.m., officers arrested Howell based on digital evidence and information investigators gathered from interviews. LPD said Howell is facing three counts of possession of a stolen firearm charges as a result of his involvement in moving and storing the stolen firearms.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday December 10th, Cates was arrested based on digital evidence and information investigators gathered from interviews. LPD said Cates is facing three counts of possession of a stolen firearm charges as a result of his involvement in moving and storing the stolen firearms.

LPD said investigators are still working on this case as they search for the missing firearms.

Anyone with information about this case should call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.