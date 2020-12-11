Advertisement

Haiby scores 33 points, leads Huskers to win in Big Ten opener

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Sam Haiby scored a career-high 33 points, including 21 in the second half, to lift Nebraska to a win over Illinois in the Big Ten opener. The Huskers overcame a fourth quarter deficit to defeat the Fighting Illini, 78-72.

Haiby showed her ability to score at the rim, along with her 3-point shooting, in the scoring outburst. The senior guard made 14-of-16 free throw attempts. Her 33 points are the most by a Husker since 2016.

Nebraska took control of the game on a Haiby lay-up midway through the fourth quarter. The field goal was part of a 13-0 run by the Huskers (3-0). There were fourteen lead changes in the game.

Isabelle Bourne added 21 points for Nebraska, while Bella Cravens pulled down a game-high 16 rebounds.

Nebraska next plays in-state rival Creighton on Monday.

