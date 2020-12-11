Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As colder temperatures start to set in, there are plenty of events to enjoy from the comfort of home. Here’s this week’s Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

48th Annual Holiday of Trees

The 48th Annual Holiday of Trees gives you the opportunity to view many beautiful and uniquely decorated Christmas trees at your leisure and from your own home! You can view these beautiful trees multiple times for the next three weeks! The Heritage League selected Community Crops as the charitable organization recipient this year. The donations raised will support the Community Crops program.

Daily through Dec. 30; Free online

More info: HERE

Light The Night

Thousands of Christmas lights, a nativity scene, Santa and Mrs. Claus! This drive-through event is the first ever for Christian Heritage, which will be hosted at their 40-acre campus. There will also be a Chick-Fil-A food truck available to the public and 50% of any purchase from the food truck will go to the ministry of Christian Heritage. This will be a great event for the whole family.

Saturday 8-10 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Santa at Gateway Mall

To help guests capture a one-on-one visit with Santa this holiday season, Gateway Mall is offering a contactless in-person Santa experience with enhanced safety protocols such as offering a reservation system to avoid overcrowding, requiring guests and staff to wear a face covering and daily temperature checks and health screenings for all staff.

Daily through Dec. 24; See website for prices

More info: HERE

LUX Center for the Arts presents “Gifted: Annual Holiday Show”

Featuring unique gifts of art from local, regional, and national artists. Gallery encourages community to support artists + shop one-of-a-kind, handmade gifts this holiday season. The LUX Center for the Arts presents the most diverse, unique, and high caliber selection of artwork from artists spanning the country. This holiday season, we have transformed our large gallery into a delightful holiday shop called Gifted – showcasing gifts of art and fine craft from local, regional, and national artists. The LUX Gifted shop has something for everyone on your list – functional and sculptural ceramics, holiday ornaments, textiles, jewelry, paintings, prints + more.

Daily through Dec. 30; Free

More info: HERE

Jagged Little Pill Live in NYC

For the first time in nearly 10 months, the Broadway cast of the 15-time Tony Award-nominated musical Jagged Little Pill is reuniting on the stage for one night only in a special performance live from NYC. Jagged Little Pill will bring the cast together on the stage of Shubert Studios at 787 Seventh Avenue for a night of searing performance and an electrifying dose of collective joy, alongside the Jagged Little Broadway Band. This concert event directly supports our nation’s most vulnerable venues experiencing catastrophic revenue loss during this time of suspension for live arts.

Sunday 7 p.m.; Tickets start at $33

More info: HERE

