Health experts ’100%’ confident in the vaccine, debunk specific rumors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pending the approval of the COVID vaccine from the FDA, Nebraska health officials are debunking some of the common rumors they hear, specifically about the vaccine being harmful to people.

One of the rumors health officials hear is that the COVID-19 vaccine will give people the virus.

Health officials with both CHI Health and Bryan Health said this is not the case because the type of vaccine makes this impossible. Bryan Health clinical pharmacist Katie Packard said it’s an mRNA vaccine meaning it is not a live vaccine.

“These vaccines work by providing our cells instructions for how to make the harmless spike protein that is also found on the surface of the COVID-19 virus,” Packard said.

Health experts have heard from some people after hearing it uses mRNA: The COVID-19 vaccine will change my DNA.

Packard said it will not change your DNA because the vaccine does not get to the nucleus of a cell where the DNA is located.

“mRNA is not able to monitor or modify a person’s genetic makeup or the DNA,” Packard said.

While using mRNA for the COVID-19 vaccine may seem new, health officials with CHI Health said this technology has been around for decades. Infectious disease expert Dr. Reguna Vivekanandan with CHI Health said one of the main reasons it hasn’t been used much until now is because it didn’t receive enough funding.

“With this pandemic, lots of funding was given and the technology was already existing so that’s how they took the technology to double up the vaccine,” Dr. Vivekanadan said.

Dr. Vivekanadan and Dr. David Quimby with CHI Health both participated in clinical trials for the vaccine 3-4 months ago. Both said they were either given a placebo or the virus strands. While unknown which one, both said they likely were given the virus strand because of the side effects they had after getting the virus.

Each said side effects are usually fatigue and flu-like symptoms. Although these side effects are related to COVID-19 symptoms, health officials said this actually means the vaccine is working.

Dr. Quimby said, “A lot of what makes you feel sick when you have various infections isn’t the infection itself but your body responding to it, making a bunch of chemical messengers to tell immune cells to go to work.”

One of the other questions health officials said they’re hearing is with people getting COVID vaccines is ‘Can masking and social distancing go away?’

Dr. Quimby said this is not the case because not everybody will get vaccinated. This means some could be exposed to the virus without taking all precautions necessary.

“What we don’t know is if you get a vaccine, if you could have an asymptomatic infection and still spread it to other people who haven’t had a vaccine so until we know information like that, it is much better to wear a mask to protect the other people,” Dr. Quimby said.

CHI Health officials said for COVID-19 infections to show a noticeable change, more than 70 percent of people will need to get the vaccine.

Health officials believe sharing correct information and personal experiences with vaccine clinical trials will hopefully give more people confidence in getting the vaccine when available. Gov. Pete Ricketts has said he expects vaccines to be available to the general public by April 2021.

