Meth, cocaine, heroin found during traffic stop

Darrel B. Twombly
Darrel B. Twombly(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a traffic stop on the interstate this week, officers with the Lincoln Police Department say the driver shared he had a meth pipe in his pickup, leading to the discovery of meth, cocaine, pills, and heroin.

Thursday afternoon, around 2:23 p.m., officers saw a Dodge RAM pickup truck on I-80, near mile marker 394, that LPD said was closely following the rear of a semi-truck.

LPD said the pickup was also driving on the shoulder.

Because of those violations, LPD said officers stopped the truck near NW 48th Street and I-80.

Officers spoke with the driver, identified as 38-year-old Darrel B. Twombly who is a Minnesota resident, and while the officer was issuing him a traffic warning, Twombly admitted that he had a meth pipe in the pickup.

LPD said officers found the pipe in the center console and searched the rest of Twombly’s truck.

Officers said they found a number of controlled substances hidden in natural factory voids of the truck.

In total, officers said they found 5 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.8 ounces of cocaine, 4.4 grams of heroin, and 892 tablets of suspected Oxycodone.

Twombly was arrested and is facing two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver charges, two counts of possession of a controlled substance charges, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

