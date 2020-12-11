NSP stops morning home invasion near Greenwood

Greenwood, Neb. (KOLN/Nebraska State Patrol) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were able to stop a home invasion in progress Thursday morning east of Greenwood.

Around 7:30 a.m., NSP received information regarding a home invasion in progress along Mynard Road, just west of Highway 63 at the I-80 interchange

NSP says troopers quickly responded to the scene and made contact with the homeowners through a window. They directed NSP to the suspect’s location inside the home.

Troopers made contact with the suspect, 30-year-old James Wagner, in the basement. NSP says Wagner initially refused to comply with verbal commands, but eventually was taken in custody without further incident.

Wagner was arrested for trespassing and lodged in the Cass County Jail.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.