Our Town Lincoln: The Career Academy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A partnership between Lincoln Public Schools, Southeast Community College and the Lincoln business community is offering a cutting edge educational experience to students.

At The Career Academy, juniors and seniors in the LPS system can earn dual credit connected to a pathway they are interested in such as precision machine, welding, and even culinary arts. There are actually 17 different career pathways offered to students.

“We have completed five years and we are in our sixth year,” Career Academy Interim Director Josh Jones said. “It is a unique year to be in existence, but we welcomed more than 600 students this year from all six high schools, including parochial schools. We have students from Waverly, Norris, Palmyra, and Bennett.”

Even home-schooled students have been known to take part in The Career Academy.

“For parents, it’s a great way to start saving money, as our students receive college credits and half-off tuition at SCC,” Jones said. “We like to say it’s an opportunity to test drive the future. Students can say, ‘you know what? I want to be a welder.’ So, you can come out here and learn to see what welding is all about. You can take college classes, you can learn from the business community, so that when you graduate high school, you have a much better idea if that is a career you want to pursue.”

Students who attend The Career Academy still go to their home school for half of the day. “Many of our students are still involved in extra curricular activities, whether it be band, sports, drama, or music,” Jones said. “I don’t think students are missing out on high school, they are just adding to the high school opportunity they are getting.”

One subject that Lincoln students get more exposure to at the Career Academy is agriculture.

“The pathway is really important because 25 percent of our jobs in Nebraska are related to agriculture,” Ag-Bio Science teacher Tom Wheeldon said. The course work offers a wide range of topics. “I teach the intro to ag class, I teach a horticulture class, a crop science class, a greenhouse management class and an animal biology class,” Wheeldon said. “They get a wide variation.”

Thanks to the Career Academy, students are able to join the ag leadership group “FFA”. Students like Ashley Clark are happy to have these opportunities. “I do plan to stay with ag,” Clark said. “I don’t know exactly what I want to do yet, but I am leaning toward the bio-tech side or the plant side. I think that FFA is also great, because you get pushed out of your comfort zone, and Mr. Wheeldon does a good job of doing that. You always know that even if you are pushed out of your comfort zone, that everybody else has been, or is in the same situation you are. Everybody has your back no matter what.”

This real-world experience of learning is giving students a chance to see what they like.

“Communities across the country are realizing the importance of giving kids a head start,” Jones said.

Educators hope the lives of students can be transformed through the instructors and the unique pathways offered at The Career Academy.

