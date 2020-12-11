Advertisement

Portion of Old Cheney Road to close Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Old Cheney Road between Highway 77 and South Folsom Street will be closed for installation of a new sanitary sewer beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday.  Digital signs will alert travelers to upcoming work and closures.  Traffic will be detoured to West Denton Road. This work is scheduled to be completed by Thursday, Dec. 24.

Travelers are encouraged to use the detour or seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. This sanitary sewer improvement is Phase II of the Cardwell Project that will serve the growing development west of Highway 77. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU projects are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information contact Daran Brown, LTU, at 402-318-9715 or dbrown@lincoln.ne.gov.  Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

