Advertisement

Ricketts: Nebraska COVID-19 restrictions could loosen Saturday

By Cecelia Jenkins and Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday he may further loosen some of the state’s restrictions as early as Saturday if Nebraska’s COVID-19 hospitalizations stay at 20% or lower for a seventh consecutive day.

That seventh day starts at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and could prompt Nebraska to move into the “yellow zone,” which would allow for some elective surgeries to resume and allow an indoor capacity to move from 25% to 50%. It would also lift restrictions on extracurricular activities, and most change most current restrictions — like the 6-foot social distancing rule and the requirement to wear masks when that distancing isn’t possible — to recommendations.

Events with more than 500 people would still need to get approval, he said.

The governor said he still encourages people to take precautions.

“We’re telling people to continue to practice all the tools,” he said during Friday’s news conference. “We are loosening up some of the restrictions, but we still have restrictions in place. And again, this is all about managing our hospital capacity, which is what loosening the restrictions is all about.”

Nebraska has always used the state’s hospital bed capacity, not COVID-19 deaths, to guide response decisions.

“It’s a virus,” Ricketts said. “You cannot stop it from coming.”

The state is expecting its first allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine to arrive sometime next week but hasn’t yet confirmed details about the second shipment.

The governor also weighed in on the recent presidential election challenge out of Texas that has prompted several Republican lawmakers, including Nebraska congressmen Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith, to sign onto an amicus brief in support of the effort.

“We’re not challenging their laws,” Ricketts said. “We’re challenging their process.”

Watch Friday’s news conference

WATCH NOW: as Gov. Ricketts provides an update on coronavirus

Posted by Governor Pete Ricketts on Friday, December 11, 2020

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Fire is investigating the cause of a fatal house explosion near 51st and L streets...
Police: 3rd person dies following Nebraska house explosion
Tunnel Walk Nebraska FB vs Penn State Nebraska Football Nebraska Athletics Communications...
False positive COVID-19 cases frequent for Huskers, according to Frost
The Florida Department announces there are 1,467 cases of COVID-19 in Florida as of Tuesday...
Five additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County
Areas of light snow are expected Friday afternoon into early on Saturday with 2" to 4" of snow...
Weather Alert Day: Areas of snow to impact the area Friday into early Saturday
On December 9, 10/11 NOW took a tour of 6th Floor North at Bryan Health East, one of up to nine...
Special Report: Inside the front lines of a Bryan Health COVID-19 unit

Latest News

As of Monday, only takeout orders and outdoor dining will be allowed in New York City,...
Cuomo reinstates NYC indoor dining ban to limit virus spread
Americans have scoured stores and the internet for the popular disinfecting wipes that protect...
Clorox wipes shortage may last until mid-2021
NeeCee is the first known case of the virus in a snow leopard, according to the Zoo.
Snow leopard at Louisville Zoo tests positive for COVID-19
With just a few months on the road, Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” tops the...
Live events industry lost $30B due to pandemic, Pollstar says