Ricketts: Nebraska COVID-19 restrictions could loosen Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday he may further loosen some of the state’s restrictions as early as Saturday if Nebraska’s COVID-19 hospitalizations stay at 20% or lower for a seventh consecutive day.

That seventh day starts at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and could prompt Nebraska to move into the “yellow zone,” which would allow for some elective surgeries to resume and allow an indoor capacity to move from 25% to 50%. It would also lift restrictions on extracurricular activities, and most change most current restrictions — like the 6-foot social distancing rule and the requirement to wear masks when that distancing isn’t possible — to recommendations.

Events with more than 500 people would still need to get approval, he said.

The governor said he still encourages people to take precautions.

“We’re telling people to continue to practice all the tools,” he said during Friday’s news conference. “We are loosening up some of the restrictions, but we still have restrictions in place. And again, this is all about managing our hospital capacity, which is what loosening the restrictions is all about.”

Nebraska has always used the state’s hospital bed capacity, not COVID-19 deaths, to guide response decisions.

“It’s a virus,” Ricketts said. “You cannot stop it from coming.”

The state is expecting its first allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine to arrive sometime next week but hasn’t yet confirmed details about the second shipment.

The governor also weighed in on the recent presidential election challenge out of Texas that has prompted several Republican lawmakers, including Nebraska congressmen Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith, to sign onto an amicus brief in support of the effort.

“We’re not challenging their laws,” Ricketts said. “We’re challenging their process.”

