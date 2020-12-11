Section of 84th St. closes Friday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of Lincoln says a section of 84th Street in far southeast Lincoln will close Friday morning for railroad work.

Starting at 7 a.m., 84th Street between Amber Hill and Yankee Hill roads will be closed for railroad crossing safety improvements. The work is scheduled to be finished by Monday around 5 p.m.

Lincoln Transportation & Utilities says no through traffic will be allowed during this work. Travelers are encouraged to use detours or seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone.

LTU says the Omaha Public Power District will install new signals, gates and lights at the railroad crossing south of Amber Hill and north of Dunrovin Road. OPPD will also widen the street crossing to match the City’s new paving modification that will be completed in spring 2021.

OPPD is making the modifications to this crossing and several others in preparation for trains to begin running along the tracks, known as the Arbor Line, starting next month.

