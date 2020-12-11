Advertisement

Ten additional NDCS employees test positive for COVID-19

NDCS updates the number of staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 3:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says ten more staff members have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The employees work at the following facilities: the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (5), the Central Office (4), and the Omaha Correctional Center (1).

Currently, 105 staff members are quarantining with active cases of the virus.

NDCS is set to update the number of inmates impacted by COVID-19 at some point on Friday.

