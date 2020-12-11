Ten additional NDCS employees test positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says ten more staff members have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The employees work at the following facilities: the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (5), the Central Office (4), and the Omaha Correctional Center (1).

Currently, 105 staff members are quarantining with active cases of the virus.

NDCS is set to update the number of inmates impacted by COVID-19 at some point on Friday.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.