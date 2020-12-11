Three-judge panel appointed in Boswell case

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A three-judge sentencing panel has been named in the case of Bailey Boswell, who was convicted of first-degree murder in October.

The panel will determine if Boswell receives the death penalty or life in prison for the killing of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe. Loofe was killed by Boswell and Aubrey Trail in November 2017.

The three-judge panel will examine the case and decide if there are aggravating circumstances that would warrant the death penalty.

There are nine different definitions of aggravating circumstances but the three-judge panel would only have to determine Loofe’s murder contained one.

It’s likely the judges will be looking the closest at this one: “The murder was especially heinous, atrocious, cruel, or manifested exceptional depravity by ordinary standards of morality and intelligence.”

The judges include Vicky Johnson, who presided over the Boswell case, Darla Ideus (3rd Judicial District) and Peter Bataillon (4th Judicial District), who were randomly selected from a statewide list of judges.

Johnson will serve as the presiding judge.

Generally, hearings of the three-judge panels occur in the same location as the original trial.

