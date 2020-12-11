Winter returns to Nebraska Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An area of low pressure will track across the Plains today and tonight bringing a wintry mix and areas of snow in portions of central and eastern Nebraska. Periods of rain and snow will be possible this morning, possibly mixed with some sleet. Eventually, the precipitation will become all snow this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the 30s with a north wind 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to around 30 mph. Snow will continue tonight into early Saturday morning. Portions of south central and eastern Nebraska could see 2 to 4 inches of snow with a few locations up to around 5 inches. Roads will become icy and slick late in the day and continue Friday night into Saturday morning. Lows tonight will drop into the mid to upper 20s.

Highs mainly in the 30s with slowly falling temperatures this afternoon. (1011 Weather Team)

Wintry mix possible through out the day. Snow likely this afternoon and tonight. (1011 Weather Team)

Snowfall accumulation by Saturday morning. (1011 Weather Team)

Snow will taper off Saturday morning with a few lingering flurries possible through Noon. Mostly cloudy skies and blustery Saturday afternoon with the high in the mid 30s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy and cold with the low dropping into the mid teens. Partly to mostly sunny for Sunday the high in the mid 30s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with the high in the mid 30s. There will be a chance for a few flurries or isolated snow showers on Tuesday and the high in the lower 30s. Mid 30s for highs on Wednesday under partly sunny skies. Thursday will be a bit warmer with sunshine and the afternoon high around 40.

Seasonally chilly over the next several days. (1011 Weather Team)

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.