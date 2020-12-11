Zoo Lights is back with modifications

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With a safe and approved plan, Zoo Lights Powered by LES is back after being paused more than two weeks ago. It’s also being extended into January.

There are also several changes to limit possible COVID-19 transmission at the Zoo, but this year’s event will be bigger than in 2019.

Lit-up animals and Christmas music gives the 2nd annual Zoo Lights a sense of normalcy.

“It’s memorable,” said John Chapo, Lincoln Children’s Zoo President. “It’s magical. It’s a great tradition and it’s safe.”

A few safety changes include no more than 90 people admitted every 15 minutes, ten feet of spacing in lines and masks are required, but that’s not stopping people from coming out.

“Our community is looking for a wonderful, positive thing right now,” said Chapo. “We’ve all been a little stressed.”

One of the popular experiences is the train, and to ensure safety plexiglass has been installed, every other seat is used and it’s cleaned after every ride.

Even with this year’s modifications Chapo said this year’s event is bigger and brighter.

“Because we’ve added more experiences, more light,” said Chapo. “It’s brighter and more brilliant.”

The Zoo is getting a ton of questions about tickets. If you purchased them from December 8th- January 9th you don’t have to repurchase them. If you don’t have tickets, you’re still in luck, tickets are opening back up to the public on Monday.

