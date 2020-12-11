Advertisement

Zoo Lights is back with modifications

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With a safe and approved plan, Zoo Lights Powered by LES is back after being paused more than two weeks ago. It’s also being extended into January.

There are also several changes to limit possible COVID-19 transmission at the Zoo, but this year’s event will be bigger than in 2019.

Lit-up animals and Christmas music gives the 2nd annual Zoo Lights a sense of normalcy.

“It’s memorable,” said John Chapo, Lincoln Children’s Zoo President. “It’s magical. It’s a great tradition and it’s safe.”

A few safety changes include no more than 90 people admitted every 15 minutes, ten feet of spacing in lines and masks are required, but that’s not stopping people from coming out.

“Our community is looking for a wonderful, positive thing right now,” said Chapo. “We’ve all been a little stressed.”

One of the popular experiences is the train, and to ensure safety plexiglass has been installed, every other seat is used and it’s cleaned after every ride.

Even with this year’s modifications Chapo said this year’s event is bigger and brighter.

“Because we’ve added more experiences, more light,” said Chapo. “It’s brighter and more brilliant.”

The Zoo is getting a ton of questions about tickets. If you purchased them from December 8th- January 9th you don’t have to repurchase them. If you don’t have tickets, you’re still in luck, tickets are opening back up to the public on Monday.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Fire is investigating the cause of a fatal house explosion near 51st and L streets...
Police: 3rd person dies following Nebraska house explosion
Tunnel Walk Nebraska FB vs Penn State Nebraska Football Nebraska Athletics Communications...
False positive COVID-19 cases frequent for Huskers, according to Frost
The Florida Department announces there are 1,467 cases of COVID-19 in Florida as of Tuesday...
Five additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County
Areas of light snow are expected Friday afternoon into early on Saturday with 2" to 4" of snow...
Weather Alert Day: Areas of snow to impact the area Friday into early Saturday
On December 9, 10/11 NOW took a tour of 6th Floor North at Bryan Health East, one of up to nine...
Special Report: Inside the front lines of a Bryan Health COVID-19 unit

Latest News

Happening this weekend in Lincoln
NDCS updates the number of staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Ten additional NDCS employees test positive for COVID-19
LTU snow removal plan
City rolls out new snow removal plan
A section of 84th Street is set to close Friday for railroad crossing improvements.
Section of 84th St. closes Friday morning