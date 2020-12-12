Advertisement

Creighton surges past Nebraska in I-80 Rivalry

(WOWT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Marcus Zegarowski scored 22 points, Denzel Mahoney had 20 and No. 8 Creighton used a big run in the second half to pull away and beat Nebraska 98-74.

The Bluejays weren’t sharp early but went on a powerful dunk- and 3-pointer-filled 30-7 surge after halftime to bounce back from their one-point loss at No. 5 Kansas on Tuesday. Creighton has won eight of nine against the Cornhuskers and lead the series 28-26. Teddy Allen led Nebraska with 26 points, Trey McGowens had 15 and Dalano Banton added 12.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Fire is investigating the cause of a fatal house explosion near 51st and L streets...
Police: 3rd person dies following Nebraska house explosion
Gov. Ricketts announces new Directed Health Measures to take effect on Saturday
Tunnel Walk Nebraska FB vs Penn State Nebraska Football Nebraska Athletics Communications...
False positive COVID-19 cases frequent for Huskers, according to Frost
Ricketts loosening Nebraska COVID-19 restrictions
The Florida Department announces there are 1,467 cases of COVID-19 in Florida as of Tuesday...
Five additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County

Latest News

Saturday’s football game against Minnesota will kick off at 11 a.m. CT.
Game Day: Nebraska vs Minnesota
No Business Like "Snow" Business
Weather Alert Day: Light to moderate snow expected overnight into early Saturday
Weather Report Live 10:00
Weather Report Live 10:00
The Nebraska 511 for Dec. 11
Icy roads on I-80; NSP implements vehicle tow ban