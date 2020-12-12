Advertisement

Disney Plus announces new content and price hike coming in March

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney Plus is ready to take a big step forward in content with a corresponding increase in its monthly access fee.

Disney’s CEO says the streaming service has exceeded its wildest expectations.

It boasts more than 86 million subscribers since its launch, with projections of at least 230 million customers over the next few years.

The company plans to feed Disney Plus subscribers lots of new content that will include around 10 new series from Marvel and Star Wars.

The biggest hit on Disney Plus, the Star Wars series “The Mandalorian,” is primed for an announced spinoff series.

All of this comes with a higher subscriber fee.

It will be going up by a dollar to $7.99 a month in March.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ricketts announces new Directed Health Measures to take effect on Saturday
Omaha Fire is investigating the cause of a fatal house explosion near 51st and L streets...
Police: 3rd person dies following Nebraska house explosion
Tunnel Walk Nebraska FB vs Penn State Nebraska Football Nebraska Athletics Communications...
False positive COVID-19 cases frequent for Huskers, according to Frost
The LLCHD kept the Lancaster County COVID-19 Risk Dial at severe risk on Dec. 11.
LLCHD reports three new deaths in Lancaster County
Ricketts loosening Nebraska COVID-19 restrictions

Latest News

The process of getting a vaccine to Americans once it is authorized is explained. (Source: CNN)
US allows emergency COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic
The last-gasp bid to subvert the results of the Nov. 3 election is demonstrating President...
Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden victory
Disney Plus announces new content and a price hike coming in March
Saturday’s football game against Minnesota will kick off at 11 a.m. CT.
Game Day: Nebraska vs Minnesota