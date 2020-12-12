I-80 westbound near Lincoln shut down due to crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several roads in central and eastern Nebraska are completely covered with snow Saturday morning. There is 3.5″ of snow recorded at the Lincoln Airport.

According to 511 Nebraska, I-80 westbound between Exit 388: NE 103; Crete and Exit 382: NE 80H Link; Milford (Lincoln) is closed due to an accident.

Road closures as of 7:30 a.m. Saturday. (511 Nebraska)

Check 511.Nebraska.gov before you do any traveling.

The Nebraska State Patrol implemented a tow ban on I-80 Friday night for Lancaster and Seward Counties until Saturday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon today for several counties including Lancaster.

